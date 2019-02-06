Russell Crowe Is Unrecognizable In His New Miniseries As Fox News' Roger Ailes

Have you seen Russell Crowe lately? It's quite possible you could have passed by him and not even known it! Why? He looks nothing like the Russell Crowe we're used to seeing around Hollywood.

Crowe is currently filming a new miniseries on Showtime called The Loudest Voice, where he'll play the former Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Believe it or not, but Crowe is unrecognizable while wearing a fat suit and prosthetics. Just take a look!

Russell Crowe Transforms Into Roger Ailes In ‘The Loudest Voices’ First Look https://t.co/aR8gimjsCK pic.twitter.com/B7vdjvgCo0 — csbnnews (@csbnnews) February 3, 2019

Now, for a point of reference. Here's Roger Ailes...

(Russell Crowe Menjelma Menjadi Roger Ailes Dalam THE LOUDEST VOICE) - https://t.co/egsKENhE8s pic.twitter.com/pJ4wIEvPXp — Layar ID (@layardotid) February 6, 2019

Wow! That's a great makeup job!