Russia Is Now The Home Of The "Booty Slapping Championship"

June 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
booty_slap

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Booty Slapping contest in Russia goes VIRAL! 

Boxing, karate, UFC fighting....move over there's a new rough sport taking the stage in Russia! 

It's the booty slapping contest!  And it's exactly what you think it is.  Women smacking each other as hard as they can on the booty til someone "taps out" 

Where did the idea come from?  The success of the male face slapping contest was so huge they had to come up with a contest for the ladies! 

 

 

