The American Toilet On The Space Station Has Exploded!

February 6, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
toilet
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

We need a plumber in space STAT!

Ok, let's just say it, a backed up toilet in space has to be an astronaut's worst nightmare. However, there's no amount of preparation from NASA or anyone else to get you ready for the this...a toilet explosion!

According to Russia, the American toilet on the space station has blown up! There was some sort of malfunction which spilled around 10 liters of water into an anti-gravity environment. After separating the water supply line from the leaked liquid, they crew had to catch the water with towels!

The story doesn't end there either. There are underlying issues between the U.S. and Russia. There's some concern about a decline in relations. Just last summer, there was a hole discovered in the ISS and Russia hinted at a possible sabotage. You can read more about that HERE.

Tags: 
Space
space station
toilet
plumber
exploded
blew up

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes