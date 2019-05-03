Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Are Pregnant With Baby #3

May 3, 2019
Whoa! We did NOT see this coming! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pregnant with baby #3.

Thursday night marked the premiere for Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds. While walking the red carpet, Blake Lively took the opportunity to make the big baby announcement. In fact, she was showing off her adorable baby bump in a gorgeous, form fitting, sparkly, yellow dress.

You -- know -- You -- love -- Blake -- Lively's -- pregnancy -- announcements. -- Link in bio for her exciting baby No. 3 news. (-- Getty Images)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

It doesn’t take a detective to figure this one out: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have another B(aby) on the way. Link in bio! -- (--: Shutterstock)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

Congrats!!!

