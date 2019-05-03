Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Are Pregnant With Baby #3
May 3, 2019
Whoa! We did NOT see this coming! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are pregnant with baby #3.
Thursday night marked the premiere for Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which stars Ryan Reynolds. While walking the red carpet, Blake Lively took the opportunity to make the big baby announcement. In fact, she was showing off her adorable baby bump in a gorgeous, form fitting, sparkly, yellow dress.
