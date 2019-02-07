The Truce Between Deadpool & Wolverine Is Over!

February 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
hugh_jackman

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Well that was quick. The love between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is officially over and it only took 24 hours for things to fall apart.

It's no secret Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) have had a rocky past. However, the two tried to put their differences aside and start anew. And to kick off their new found friendship, they each decided to do a commercial for the other's product. The deal was that Ryan Reynolds would do a spot for Hugh Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Jackman would do a spot for Reynolds' Aviation Gin.

Well, Reynolds did an amazing commercial for Laughing Man, even spent $1 million on the project. However, unbeknownst to Reynolds, Hugh Jackman took his commercial in a different direction.

As it turns out, the truce between them was never really on.

 

Tags: 
Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds
truce
commercials
laughing man coffee
aviation gin

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes