Saddest Christmas Ad Ever Has Grandpa Fake His Own Death To Get Kids To Come To Dinner

A Christmas commercial in Germany is being called one of the greatest of all time.

The ad shows a grandfather preparing a lavish Christmas dinner, only to have his children say they won't be able to join him. And it shows this happens year after year.

One year, the grandpa takes drastic action, and fakes his own death in order to ensure his family returns home for the holidays. While his children think they are all walking into their childhood home for a funeral, they arrive to see an elaborate dinner set up, with their father walking in from the kitchen to greet them.

The advertisement is for German supermarket chain EDEKA supermarket, and addresses a sensitive topic in Germany, where an estimated 8 million people over 60 suffer from loneliness.

The video has racked up almost 65 million views on YouTube.

