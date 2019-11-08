San Antonio Boss Pays Employee’s Mortgage, Allowing Him To Retire Early

Albert Brigas had been an employee at Renown Auto Restoration in San Antonio for 13 years.

The 69-year-old has been a mechanic his entire life however, working as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force, where he also served in the Vietnam War.

This past September, Brigas told his longtime boss Rudy Quinones that he planned on retiring this upcoming February, after finally paying off his mortgage. Quinones said he didn’t want Brigas to wait that long, so he went along and paid the $5,000 mortgage off himself. Quinones told GMA, Albert is a humble individual, extremely hardworking, would give the shirt off his back to anyone. His family was very close to our hearts and the fact that he gave us so many loyal years of service, he'd come to work sick, he never came in late, he is just one of those guys that had so much pride in what he did.”

Video of Retirement surprise: Boss pays off Vietnam vet&#039;s mortgage

Brigas is now one week into retirement, and looks forward to spending more time with his two grandchildren. Quinones hopes his good deed inspires managers to give back to employees who put "so much heart into their work,” he said.

Via Good Morning America