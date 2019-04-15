San Antonio Is Now Home To The Greatest George Strait Street Art Of All Time
Whether you like country music or not, there's always room for King George. He's a Texas legend.
San Antonio is now the home of a brand new mural. As a part of San Antonio's street art, artist Matt Tumlinson paid tribute to the one and only George Strait. Of course, he's got on his on his signature cowboy hat. However, the robe and crown are what really make it a masterpiece.
Had an awesome time painting on the home turf! Here’s south Texas native and country legend “King George”- N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio Texas 2019. Great group of people doing great thing in this one of a kind city. I’m so happy to be apart of @sanantoniostreetart! Big thanks to @gravelmouthgallery for putting together an awesome event #sanantonioart #realcountrymusic #texasart #matttumlinson #kinggeorge. @georgestrait @spratx
By the way, this painting can be found on North Saint Mary’s in San Antonio.