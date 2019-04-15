San Antonio Is Now Home To The Greatest George Strait Street Art Of All Time

April 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
george_strait

(Photo by Larry McCormack / Tennessean.com)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Whether you like country music or not, there's always room for King George. He's a Texas legend.

San Antonio is now the home of a brand new mural. As a part of San Antonio's street art, artist Matt Tumlinson paid tribute to the one and only George Strait. Of course, he's got on his on his signature cowboy hat. However, the robe and crown are what really make it a masterpiece.

Had an awesome time painting on the home turf! Here’s south Texas native and country legend “King George”- N. St. Mary’s, San Antonio Texas 2019. Great group of people doing great thing in this one of a kind city. I’m so happy to be apart of @sanantoniostreetart! Big thanks to @gravelmouthgallery for putting together an awesome event #sanantonioart #realcountrymusic #texasart #matttumlinson #kinggeorge. @georgestrait @spratx

A post shared by Matt Tumlinson (@matt_tumlinson) on

Wow! That is amazing!

By the way, this painting can be found on North Saint Mary’s in San Antonio.

 

Tags: 
king george
Texas
george strait
Country Music
legend
San Antonio
street art

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes