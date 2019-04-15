San Antonio Is Now Home To The Greatest George Strait Street Art Of All Time

Whether you like country music or not, there's always room for King George. He's a Texas legend.

San Antonio is now the home of a brand new mural. As a part of San Antonio's street art, artist Matt Tumlinson paid tribute to the one and only George Strait. Of course, he's got on his on his signature cowboy hat. However, the robe and crown are what really make it a masterpiece.

Wow! That is amazing!

By the way, this painting can be found on North Saint Mary’s in San Antonio.