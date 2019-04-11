The San Antonio Spurs Paid Tribute To Dirk Nowitzki During His Final Game

April 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning


(Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Wednesday night marked the final basketball game for the one and only Dirk Nowitzki. Sadly, the Mavs lost to the San Antonio Spurs, but for today and today only we can overlook that. And that's only because the Spurs did a spectacular job paying homage to the big man!

It all started with the video tribute that left Dirk in tears.

Then Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest coaches of all-time, had nothing but great things to say about Dirk.

Coach Pop discusses Dirk Nowitzki

A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on

Now, if you aren't already crying...get the tissues out. The final moment, after the game between Dirk and Pop will ruin you! But in a good / all the feels way.

41.21.1. Thanks for all the memories, Dirk!

A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on

Special thanks to the Spurs for making Dirk's final game so special! And of course, thanks to Dirk for the last 21 years! The game won't be the same without you!

