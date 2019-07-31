“Sandlot” Star Patrick Renna Takes His Son To The Original Sandlot Where The Movie Was Filmed

July 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Baseball Glove, Ball, Wooden Table

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

You may not recognize the name, but there is no doubt he looks exactly the same as he did in 1993.

Patrick Renna starred as Hamilton Porter in the classic film The Sandlot, where he uttered the film’s most famous line “You’re killing me, Smalls.”

26 years later, on a layover in Salt Lake City, Renna decided to share a bit of his famous past with his young son, taking him to visit the site the movie was filmed almost three decades ago. 

He even called his shot, just like his Dad did! 

In case you want to visit, the original sandlot is in Salt Lake City, Utah, located at 1388 Glenrose Dr.

Via Local 12

Tags: 
The Sandlot
Patrick Renna
baseball
Movie
You're Killing Me Smalls
Father
Son
visit

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes