SNL's Bodega Bathroom Has Gone Viral

March 4, 2019
(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Saturday Night Live...you either love it or hate it. With that being said, one of their skits is trending.

On Saturday night, host John Mulaney and the crew took on the infamous bodega bathrooms of NYC. Much like our convenient stores (not Buc-ee's, obviously), the bathrooms aren't exactly nice or clean.

Now to help tell the story, they enlisted the help of a few singing cockroaches, some oompa loompas, and even a little help from the hit Broadway musical, Rent! Enjoy!

SNL
Saturday Night Live
john mulaney
bodega bathroom
willy wonka
rent
cockroaches

