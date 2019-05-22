Wanna Lose Weight? New Workout Workout Will Scare The Pounds Right Off!

May 22, 2019
Miles In The Morning
chainsaw

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Wanna lose weight? Facing your fears could be the answer! Literally scare the pounds right off!

Imagine this...your sound asleep. It's the middle of the night when suddenly and unknown man in a mask bursts through your bedroom door waving around a chainsaw. What do you do???

It may be an obvious answer, but it's also one that burns calories! RUUUUNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!

Ladies and gents, we give you Scared S#[email protected] Fitness! Sign up, tell them your deepest, darkest fear, and they'll take care of the rest!

Ok, clearly this isn't real. However, based on all the comments, it looks like people dig the idea! We would definitely be down to try it out! How about you?

Tags: 
workout
Scared
fears
weightloss
Pounds
Run

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes