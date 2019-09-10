Alabama High School Removes Doors From Bathroom Stalls To Discourage Students From Vaping

September 10, 2019
An Alabama high school has taken extreme measures to stop its students from vaping in their bathrooms.

Wilson High School in Florence, Alabama, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville, Tennessee have removed some of the doors on their bathroom stalls to discourage students from smoking in the bathrooms.  This measure was initiated by Principal Gary Horton after a student was found passed out in the boy's bathroom just two weeks ago.  

Parents, understandably, are concered with the school's unique effort to curb smoking.  Parent Rachel Munsey told WAFF, "I don’t like it. They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business."  Father Brandon Campbell added, "Me, as a parent, personally, I think that’s a little excessive."

Principal Horton says this will most likely be a temporary measure until school officials find a more permanent solution to prevent students from vaping in bathrooms.

Via Fox News

