Science Proves Beards More Atttractive

November 16, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
beard

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Culture
Features
Headlines
Trending

A new study has found that it if you’re looking for a date, you might want to grow that facial hair out. 

Researchers photographed male subjects clean-shaven, five days after shaving, and the four weeks without shaving.  Around 8,500 women were asked to rate the men based on their attractiveness as a long-term romantic partner.  Heavy stubble and full beards were voted the most attractive, with completely clean-shaven coming in dead last.

The findings, published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, read, “Beards consistently render men with an older, more masculine, socially dominant and aggressive appearance. Beards may be more attractive to women when considering long‐term than short‐term relationships as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources.”

Ladies, do you agree?

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
beards
facial hair
attractiveness
Mustache

Recent Podcast Audio
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes