Putting Up Your Christmas Decorations Early Actually Makes You Happier

As if we needed more reason to bust out the Christmas decorations early! It's for our health!

According to a new study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, it's never too early to put up the Christmas stuff. Apparently, the trees, lights, and dozens of little Santas hanging out around your house make you happier, even more approachable and sociable. In the study, participants were asked to rate residents based on photographs of their home. Of the houses that were decorated for Christmas, the owners were considered friendlier than those without decorations.

And there you have it...science! So get to decorating!