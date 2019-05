Is beer good for you?

YES! Yes it is! Here's a quick 4 reasons why! According to SCIENCE!

Helps fight against weight gain and high cholesterol (Oregon State)

Helps you after a heart attack! (From Harvard)

Helps prevent Alzheimers (Univ Of Madrid)

Helps you SLEEP (UT Southwestern Medical Center of Dallas)

DO you need any other proof?! Click HERE for more.