The Cast Of The Walking Dead Pay Tribute To The Late Scott Wilson
Sad news from over the weekend, actor Scott Wilson has passed away. He was 76-year-old. Wilson passed away late Saturday night from apparent complications with leukemia.
Wilson has starred in numerous roles over his 40 years career, but none more beloved than Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead. After four seasons, his character was horrifically killed off in season 4, leaving fans and cast members devestated by the loss.
Mourning his death on TV was hard enough, but now mourning him in real life is unbearable. It's also evident that Wilson made an impact on all of his costars...
We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on The Walking Dead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!
The best tv dad a girl could ask for. An amazing actor, inspiration, and friend. Love you, Scott. I miss you. RIP ----
I am utterly broken hearted to hear about the passing of Scott Wilson this evening. We had just completed the NYCC Walking Dead panel on which the crowd erupted in cheers when Angela Kang announced that he’d be appearing on season 9 at some point. A little less than an hour later I got the terrible news. All of the best parts of Hershel Greene came from Scott—he was so incredibly sweet, warm, and wise. When we lost Hershel on the show it was a week after my own father passed away and when Scott came on Talking Dead he said so many kind and wonderful things to me afterwards that brought me great comfort. I really will miss him and the gentle, compassionate eyes that gave Hershel so much soul. I am so sad to know that the world is without him tonight. It’s important to me to let you know that we pretaped the first episode of Talking Dead last week when the cast members were in LA for the WD premiere screening so please know that is the only reason why we don’t pay our respects to him in our show tomorrow. #RIPScottWilson
”my main squiz”. scott and i always said that to each other on set (followed by finger guns), and i still have no idea what it means - but man am i gonna miss you. we all learned so much from you, and it’s so saddening to hear that you aren’t with us anymore. i’ll never forget the things you told me and the time we spent together on set. love you man. i’m gonna miss you.
Never met a guy I liked more than this one here ever I’m gonna miss u so much “my main squizz”❤️
Now you will get to see Wilson one last time as Hershel on the The Walking Dead. Before he passed away he filmed a scene for Season 9.