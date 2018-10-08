The Cast Of The Walking Dead Pay Tribute To The Late Scott Wilson

Sad news from over the weekend, actor Scott Wilson has passed away. He was 76-year-old. Wilson passed away late Saturday night from apparent complications with leukemia.

Wilson has starred in numerous roles over his 40 years career, but none more beloved than Hershel Greene on The Walking Dead. After four seasons, his character was horrifically killed off in season 4, leaving fans and cast members devestated by the loss.

Mourning his death on TV was hard enough, but now mourning him in real life is unbearable. It's also evident that Wilson made an impact on all of his costars...

Now you will get to see Wilson one last time as Hershel on the The Walking Dead. Before he passed away he filmed a scene for Season 9.