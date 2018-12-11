Delivery Guy Remains Unbelievably Calm When A Squirrel Jumps On His Head

God bless Ring and all the other security camera systems in this day and age. Why? Well, they catch some of the greatest moments in life.

As we get closer to Christmas, the packages are rolling in. More than likely, there's a delivery guy or gal on your doorstep just about every day bringing all your holiday goodies. On a normal day, the UPS person walks up to your house, rings the doorbell, and leaves the package on your porch. However, on a not so normal day, you could get attacked by a rogue squirrel!

In this case, we have the most calm and relaxed UPS guy, even with a squirrel on his head!

Video of Squirrel Says Hello to UPS Delivery Driver || ViralHog

OMG! How is he laughing? There's a squirrel on his head!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!