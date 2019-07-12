Security Cameras Capture The Moment A KFC Restaurant Explodes In The Middle Of The Night

July 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
KFC, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Restaurant, Now Open, Barrigada, 2018

(Photo by Frank San Nicolas/PDN)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

The employees at a KFC in North Carolina remember smelling gas.

As the staff was prepping to close the restaurant for the evening, several employees relayed to their manager they smelled gas from somewhere around the restaurant.  The manager called the local gas company and tried shutting of the gas, but unfortunately, his efforts went unrewarded.

The KFC ended up exploding, in a blast felt two miles away.  Luckily, the restaurant was completely vacated at the time, but the explosion resulted in damage to nearly all the surrounding buildings. 

Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of the explosion.  Though a gas leak is suspected, no official cause of the blast has been determined yet.  A gas company does plan to check the pressure of the gas line.

Via CNN

Tags: 
KFC
Restaurant
explosion
Video
NOrth Carolina
Colonel Sanders
Kentucky Fried Chicken

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes