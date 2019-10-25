Sequel To “Hocus Pocus” Officially In Development At Disney

It looks like everyone’s favorite Disney Halloween classic is getting a sequel!

Disney is reportedly developing a sequel to 1993’s Hocus Pocus, to be released on the new streaming service Disney+.

The original film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witch sisters who have been cursed since 1693 in Salem, Ma. They are then accidentally resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem.

Video of Hocus Pocus (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Workaholics writer and co-producer Jen D’Angelo is on board to write the film, though as of now, Midler, Parker, and Najimy are not attached to.

At the time of its release, Hocus Pocus was not a huge box office success, scoring just $39 million worldwide on a $28 million budget, but has since become a certified cult classic.

And for everyone who is obsessed with both Hocus Pocus and Lizzo, check out this incredible parody of “Truth Hurts,” sung by “The Sanderson Sisters” themselves!

Video of Lizzo Truth Hurts - Hocus Pocus Parody

Via Variety