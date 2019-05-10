Sharon Stone Recreates That Infamous Scene From Basic Instinct On The Cover Of Vogue

We all know that infamous scene from Basic Instinct. Even if you've never seen the movie, you've seen the interrogation scene with Sharon Stone.

For years, there's been some controversy around this scene. For a long time, Stone denied that that moment was supposed to be a part of the movie...or at least it wasn't supposed to be quite so revealing.

Well, it looks like Sharon Stone is back on board with that whole look and opted to pose in the exact same manner for the cover of Vogue Portugal.

Sharon Stone, 61, Recreates Iconic Basic Instinct Pose in New Fashion Spread https://t.co/X7UJfvDRKz — People (@people) May 9, 2019

Believe it or not, this isn't her most racy pic from the photo shoot. You can see those HERE.