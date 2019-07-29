Shooting Victim Walks Away Unscathed After Bra Stops Bullet

21-year-old Daniesa Murdaugh was at a block party in Brooklyn when gunfire broke out.

She was among the 12 people struck in the attack, getting hit in the back as she was running away to safety. Fortunately, Murdaugh escaped the attack with a little more than a scratch, all thanks to her bra, which practically stopped the bullet dead in its tracks.

Murdaugh’s mother, Odessa Watson, said, “When the EMS unhooked her bra, the bullet was just sitting in the bra strap and it just fell out. It got caught in there. There were fragments still in the skin, but it was a graze. It was a regular bra. The threading of it, because we’re thick girls, is thicker. And it got caught in the back part of the bra.”

Watson added, “I know someone was looking out for me. I pray for my children every single day.”

Via NY Post