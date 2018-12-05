Shrine To Steve Buscemi Pops Up At UTD

What a weird and wonderful world of shrines we live in these days. First, it's Danny DeVito in the bathroom and now, it's Steve Buscemi under the stairwell at The University of Texas at Dallas.

To make a long story short, two students at UTD were headed to a study session in Green Hall when they discovered the shrine to Buscemi. Apparently they have a weird obsession with stealing orange cones, but we won't get into that. The real story is that while stealing these cones, they stumbled onto a small shrine...a framed photo of Steve Buscemi, a couple of candles, and what looks like a pregnancy test.

WE JUST FOUND A SHRINE TO STEVE BUSCEMI UNDER THE STAIRS IN GREEN pic.twitter.com/EqPIMG8JfX — Maddy Gathright (@maddygathwrong) November 29, 2018

He's one of the greatest actors or all time. His shrine is well deserved!