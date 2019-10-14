Simone Biles Becomes The Most Decorated Gymnast In World Championships History
Simone Biles reigns supreme.
The 22-year-old recently won her 24thand 25thmedal at the world championships this past weekend, making her the most decorated gymnast, male or female, in world championships history.
JOY!--— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 13, 2019
The moment @Simone_Biles found out she had become the most decorated World Championship gymnast!
Watch it LIVE--https://t.co/JUdNZCEfgE
(territorial restrictions may apply)@USAGym @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/7Z1al5iq50
Biles won gold for both her floor routine and the balance beam to tie and break the long-held record of 23 medals, which was set by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo back in the 1990s.
feeling GOLDEN this morning— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 11, 2019
5X WORLD ALL AROUND CHAMPION
everytime feels just like the first pic.twitter.com/CnINDGSQNE
Biles sad after her win, “I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me. Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy. I really don’t know how I do it sometimes.”
Via People