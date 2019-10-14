Simone Biles Becomes The Most Decorated Gymnast In World Championships History

October 14, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Simone Biles, Gold Medal, Women's All-Around Final, 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Simone Biles reigns supreme.

The 22-year-old recently won her 24thand 25thmedal at the world championships this past weekend, making her the most decorated gymnast, male or female, in world championships history.

 

Biles won gold for both her floor routine and the balance beam to tie and break the long-held record of 23 medals, which was set by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo back in the 1990s.

 

Biles sad after her win, “I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me.  Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy.  I really don’t know how I do it sometimes.”

Via People

