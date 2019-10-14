Simone Biles Becomes The Most Decorated Gymnast In World Championships History

Simone Biles reigns supreme.

The 22-year-old recently won her 24thand 25thmedal at the world championships this past weekend, making her the most decorated gymnast, male or female, in world championships history.

JOY!--

The moment @Simone_Biles found out she had become the most decorated World Championship gymnast!



Watch it LIVE--https://t.co/JUdNZCEfgE



(territorial restrictions may apply)@USAGym @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/7Z1al5iq50 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 13, 2019

Biles won gold for both her floor routine and the balance beam to tie and break the long-held record of 23 medals, which was set by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo back in the 1990s.

feeling GOLDEN this morning



5X WORLD ALL AROUND CHAMPION



everytime feels just like the first pic.twitter.com/CnINDGSQNE — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 11, 2019

Biles sad after her win, “I don’t know; I feel like it’s not me. Sometimes I wonder how I do it. I feel like it’s just, like, not me. I wish I could have like an out-of-body experience to witness it, because sometimes I think I’m going crazy. I really don’t know how I do it sometimes.”

