Singer Eddie Money Dies At 70

Eddie Money has passed away at the age of 70.

The singer had been battling stage 4 esophageal cancer, though had to stop treatment due to a heart condition. Doctors said the pause in treatment did not effect his treatment.

A statement from his family reads: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.

