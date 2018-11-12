SNL's Pete Davidson Apologizes To Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw

Two weeks ago, SNL's Pete Davidson took a few shots on Weekend Update at war hero, Lt. Com. Dan Crenshaw, while he was running for office. Oh yes, he mentioned th eye patch, which by the way, Crenshaw lost after being hit with an IED.

Needless to say, but there were a lot of people unhappy with Pete's comments.

Thankfully, Pete saw the error of his ways, and offered up an apology to Crenshaw. Not only did he apologize face to face, but he had Crenshaw on Weekend Update to make fun of him with the hope of making things even.

Yeah, Crenshaw nailed it!

And in case you missed Pete's original comments...