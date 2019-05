Our lil Snooki from the Jersey Shore is all grown up!

On Thursday, around 2:30AM, Snooki aka Nicole Polizzi gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Weighing in a 7.5 pounds Snooki and her hubby welcomed Angelo James LaValle into the world. He's #3 in the lineup...now the little brother to Giovanna and Lorenzo.

Congrats! Now can we get a fist pump to celebrate?