"Young And The Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Dies At Age 52

February 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
young_and_the_restless

(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Kristoff St. John, one of the most beloved soap opera actors has passed away. The "Young and the Restless" star died on Sunday in his Woodland Hills home at the age of 52-years-old. St. John's attorney , Mark Geragos, confirmed the news saying...

"Sadly we can confirm."

As of right now, his death is still under investigation. According to the coroner's office, St. John's death is "pending additional investigation". It was originally thought that he passed away due to an alcohol overdose. However, since the news broke, things have since changed to "deferred" until there is an autopsy.

Our thoughts and prayers are will his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.

Tags: 
kristoff st. john
the young and the restless
passed away
died
deferred
Autopsy

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes