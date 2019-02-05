"Young And The Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Dies At Age 52

Kristoff St. John, one of the most beloved soap opera actors has passed away. The "Young and the Restless" star died on Sunday in his Woodland Hills home at the age of 52-years-old. St. John's attorney , Mark Geragos, confirmed the news saying...

"Sadly we can confirm."

As of right now, his death is still under investigation. According to the coroner's office, St. John's death is "pending additional investigation". It was originally thought that he passed away due to an alcohol overdose. However, since the news broke, things have since changed to "deferred" until there is an autopsy.

With the heaviest of hearts, we say goodbye to our friend and CBS Daytime family member, the incomparable, Kristoff St. John. @YandR_CBS #YR pic.twitter.com/htphXEzOHh — CBS Daytime (@CBSDaytime) February 4, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are will his family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed.