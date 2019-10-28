Someone Changed The Alphabet Song To Make “LMNOP” Clarifying, And It’s Horrifying

Everybody’s learned the alphabet the same way for generations.

The alphabet song is standard, perfect, and teaches kids their letters perfectly.

Then why did they have to go and change it?

Screenwriter and producer Noah Garfinkel tweeted an “updated” version of the alphabet song that better clarifies the “LMNOP” part. We’ll accept that “LMNOP” over the years has become a jumble of letters, but the song was perfectly fine regardless! As Garfinkel wrote, this new version is “life ruining.”

They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining. pic.twitter.com/TnZL8VutnW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) October 26, 2019

Of course, people were NOT happy!

There's nothing wrong with the original version. — Delma R Windsor (@delma_r) October 28, 2019

elemnohpee is the best of the song though? What's wrong with them? pic.twitter.com/RwKXd1WZoM — Rima Baransi Stan Account (@DrDePozzi) October 26, 2019

Via Buzzfeed