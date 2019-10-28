Someone Changed The Alphabet Song To Make “LMNOP” Clarifying, And It’s Horrifying

October 28, 2019
Everybody’s learned the alphabet the same way for generations.

The alphabet song is standard, perfect, and teaches kids their letters perfectly.

Then why did they have to go and change it?

Screenwriter and producer Noah Garfinkel tweeted an “updated” version of the alphabet song that better clarifies the “LMNOP” part.  We’ll accept that “LMNOP” over the years has become a jumble of letters, but the song was perfectly fine regardless!  As Garfinkel wrote, this new version is “life ruining.”

Of course, people were NOT happy!

 

 

 

 

Via Buzzfeed

