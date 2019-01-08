Watch Queen Elizabeth's Aging Process Through Banknotes

January 8, 2019
Queen Elizabeth II is getting ready to celebrate 67 years on the throne. In fact, it's right around the corner...February 6th, 2019. She is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time.

While that's a lot of years on the throne, her face has actually been on banknotes even longer. Her very first banknote went into rotation in Canada when she was just 8 years old, in 1951. Since then, her face has been on 22 different different bills.

Instagram account, History Cool Kids, posted a video of Queen Elizabeth's banknote portraits morphing throughout the years. You can actually watch her age.

Queen Elizabeth's aging process shown through banknotes.

A post shared by History Cool Kids ® (@historycoolkids) on

Wow! That's fascinating!

