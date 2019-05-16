Someone Put A Baby Filter Over The Entire Cast Of The Office

May 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
steve_carell

(Photo by PMA/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Office is one of the greatest TV shows of all time. While the British version is funny, the U.S. really got on board with Steve Carell as Michael Scott and the rest of the American cast.

The rest is History. In fact, the show is insanely popular, it's one of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix and can be seen on Comedy Central just about every day. If you're a fan, you will watch it over and over.

Now, picture this the entire cast of The Office as babies. Sounds weird sure, but it's 100% hilarious!

Whoever is making these, please, for the sake of all things good, keep doing it.

A post shared by Chachabacha Books (@chachabachabooks) on

And just for fun, here's the cast of Parks and Rec baby-fied!

This is ~literally~ the cutest thing I have ever made... I wanna adopt them all!---- #--cast #--meme —> Click for more Visit my bio for other hashtags (Bloopers, deleted scenes, edits, memes, pics)

A post shared by Parks and Rec -- Ben and Leslie (@i.love.u.and.i.like.u) on

Adorable!

Tags: 
The Office
baby
filter
Babies
entire cast

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes