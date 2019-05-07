The Game Of Thrones Starbucks Cup Got A Texas Twist!

Are we over the GOT Starbucks cup yet?

In case you missed it, Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones accidentally featured a modern day coffee cup in a major scene. No big deal right? WRONG! People lost their minds over it!

While fans are still reeling from the continuity issue, someone in Texas is taking advantage of the situation by swapping out the coffee cup for a Whataburger cup! And you know there's Dr Pepper in there too!

Everyone's freakin' out about the random cup in Game of Thrones, but it looks pretty normal to me.

A post shared by Texas Humor (@texashumor) on

Yes! Yes! Yes! This is how Game Of Thrones should always be filmed!

