Someone Thought Kelly Clarkson Was A Seat Filler At The ACMs

Kelly Clarkson...it's a pretty significant name in the music biz. And that's not a sentence you just throw out, that's a fact. She's had 27 songs hit the Billboard Top 100. 11 of those hits made the Top 10. AND 3 of those hit #1!!! She's HUGE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everyone know Kelly Clarkson! Or so we thought.

Apparently there was one guy at the ACMs who had no idea who Kelly Clarkson was! Seriously, he thought she was a seat filler! Even asked her to move!!!

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight ---- #CantWinEmAll ---- ♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

Hahahahahahaha! There's nothing more humbling that that! That's ok though, Kelly we see you! And yes, we know who you are!