Someone Turned Their Billy Bass Into An Amazon Alexa

November 5, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
bass
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Remember Billy Bass? That super annoying singing fish with motion censor set to go off every time you walked by. "Take me to the river..." It was the worst!

Just when you thought Billy Bass was dead and gone forever, he's been resurrected. And in perhaps the best way humanly possible. There's no more singing, no more wiggling like a fish out of water, instead he's been turned into an Amazon Alexa!

this kind of innovation may single handedly end global warming and racism

A post shared by PIZZASLIME (@pizzaslime) on

Ok, we're back on board with Billy Bass.

Tags: 
billy bass
Amazon Alexa
Fish
Singing
take me to the river

