Someone Turned Their Billy Bass Into An Amazon Alexa

Remember Billy Bass? That super annoying singing fish with motion censor set to go off every time you walked by. "Take me to the river..." It was the worst!

Just when you thought Billy Bass was dead and gone forever, he's been resurrected. And in perhaps the best way humanly possible. There's no more singing, no more wiggling like a fish out of water, instead he's been turned into an Amazon Alexa!

Ok, we're back on board with Billy Bass.