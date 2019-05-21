Sophie Turner Has Been Wearing A Game Of Thrones Spoiler On Her Arm This Whole Time!

May 21, 2019
joe_jonas_sophie_turner

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you haven't seen the finale of Game of Thrones...STOP reading now! One big spoiler is coming!

For the last year, Sophie Turner has been wearing a huge plot line from the final season of GOT in plain sight, on her arm. Sometime during filming or soon after, Sophie wanted to remember her time on the show with ink...a simple tattoo featuring direwolf from the House of Stark. Just underneath the insignia reads, "The pack survives."

First tattoo back home! Thank you so much for getting this from me @sophiet ! -- bad ass !

A post shared by Lauren Winzer (@laurenwinzer) on

OMG! Right under our noses this whole time!!!!!! That's crazy!

Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner
Tattoo
Arm
spoiler
GoT
Direwolf

