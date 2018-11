Sorry Folks, Those Aren't Aliens You Saw Hovering Over New Braunfels

Do you believe in aliens? Or better yet, have you ever seen a UFO?

Apparently, New Braunfels, Texas is a hotbed for weird alien activity. The latest UFO sighting happened earlier this month on November 2nd. A woman and her husband saw several large fireballs descending to earth outside their windows. You can read her entire story HERE.

Well, we've got some bad news. Those weren't aliens or even UFOs. In reality, it was just a bunch of skydivers with flares.

#UFO fleet spotted zooming across the sky over New Braunfels in #Texas?

Every time skydivers launch with meteor flares/fireworks, many people think about an alien invasion. pic.twitter.com/KXbyNz0WMV — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) November 9, 2018

Well boo. We were hoping for an alien invasion.