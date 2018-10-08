Southlake DPS Posts Up A Plain Clothes Cop At Oktoberfest Wearing A Shirt That Says "Definitely Not A Cop"

Southlake DPS is at it again. Seriously, start following them on Facebook and Twitter right now!

Over the weekend, Souhtlake celebrated Oktoberfest. In order to keep you safe on the mean streets of Southlake, the police department had several officers posted around town in plain clothes. While trying to blend in normally, one of those officers was posted up wearing a t-shirt that said..."Definitely Not A Cop."

In our never-ending quest to keep you safe, we often have officers in plain-clothes walking the crowds and yesterday our officer used expert techniques to blend in...#Oktoberfest #ProtectSouthlake #ProtectYou pic.twitter.com/F6lVmvWK3U — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) October 7, 2018

LOL. Nicely done Southlake DPS!