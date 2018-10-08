Southlake DPS Posts Up A Plain Clothes Cop At Oktoberfest Wearing A Shirt That Says "Definitely Not A Cop"

October 8, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Southlake DPS is at it again. Seriously, start following them on Facebook and Twitter right now!

Over the weekend, Souhtlake celebrated Oktoberfest. In order to keep you safe on the mean streets of Southlake, the police department had several officers posted around town in plain clothes. While trying to blend in normally, one of those officers was posted up wearing a t-shirt that said..."Definitely Not A Cop." 

LOL. Nicely done Southlake DPS!

 

