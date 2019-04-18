Southlake Police Department Trolls Terrible Parkers, Reminds Them To Stay Within The Lines By Placing Coloring Books On Windshields

April 18, 2019
Can we get a slow clap and standing ovation for the Southlake Police Department. The troll game is STRONG with this crew!

We've all seen a terrible parker. You know the type, can't stay within the lines. Now, it's one thing to be bad at parking in the back of the parking lot, but it's a whole different story when you've got tires inside the lines of a handicap spot.

Thankfully, the Southlake Police Department has excellent shaming skills. In addition to giving out citations, the Southlake PD is also handing out coloring books while suggesting they practice staying within the lines.

Hahahaha! Well done Southlake PD. Well done!

 

