Southlake Police Department Trolls Terrible Parkers, Reminds Them To Stay Within The Lines By Placing Coloring Books On Windshields

Can we get a slow clap and standing ovation for the Southlake Police Department. The troll game is STRONG with this crew!

We've all seen a terrible parker. You know the type, can't stay within the lines. Now, it's one thing to be bad at parking in the back of the parking lot, but it's a whole different story when you've got tires inside the lines of a handicap spot.

Thankfully, the Southlake Police Department has excellent shaming skills. In addition to giving out citations, the Southlake PD is also handing out coloring books while suggesting they practice staying within the lines.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">There is one number one post on <a href="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/reddit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/reddit?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reddit</a> right now and we thank you. <a href="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://t.co/zU248qOa3x">https://t.co/zU248qOa3x">pic.twitter.com/zU248qOa3x</a></p>— Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) <a href="https://kluv.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/SouthlakeDPS/status/1118684188700479493?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/SouthlakeDPS/status/1118684188700479493?ref_src=twsr...">April 18, 2019</a></blockquote>

Hahahaha! Well done Southlake PD. Well done!