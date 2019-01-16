Southwest Airlines Took Facebook's 10 Year Challenge

January 16, 2019
southwest_airlines

(Photo by Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY)

Entertainment
Features
Your Morning Links

Ok, Southwest Airlines just won Facebook's 10 Year Challenge!

First of all, let's explain the challenge...all you have to do is compare a side by side of your first profile picture with your current profile picture, then post it on social media. Of course, that was the original idea. Somehow it's morphed into the 10 year thing, but nevertheless, it's fun!

Easy enough right? So how does a company go about taking the challenge? Well, for Southwest, they shared pics of their old and new airplane wraps.

Wow! They look better!

Southwest Airlines
facebook. 10 year challenge
airplanes

