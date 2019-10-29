Spaghetti Warehouse Auctioning Off More Than 500 Items, Including The Full-Sized Trolley

October 29, 2019
With Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas about to close its doors forever, the owners are looking to clear up some of the clutter.

They have announced they will be auctioning off more than 500 items in the restaurant, including everything from TVs and stained glass windows to yes, the full-sized trolley that resided in the middle of the restaurant.

All items begin at $1, and if you happen to win the trolley, it does come with one caveat.  You must have plans to retrieve the trolley and transfer it out of the premises.  And it’s pretty big; a brick wall will most likely have to be removed in order to get it out!

The auction ends THIS MORNING at 10!  Bid fast!

Via NBC DFW

