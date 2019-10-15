Spaghetti Warehouse’s Original Dallas Location To Close After Nearly Five Decades

For 47 years, the West End has been home to the original location for the restaurant chain Spaghetti Warehouse.

The restaurant announced their decision to close after more than five decades on Facebook:

The restaurant is now asking fans to share their favorite West End Spaghetti Warehouse memories. Restaurant owners will select and celebrate two memories each week for four weeks, with those guests receiving a $50 Gift Card or a Family Feast for 4 redeemable at their only other North Texas location in South Arlington, near the Parks Mall.

Spaghetti Warehouse’s final day of business will be this Sunday, October 20.

