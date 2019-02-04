Spongebob Managed To Make It Into The Super Bowl Halftime Show

February 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Well, if you didn't tune into Super Bowl LIII to see the halftime performance last night, you didn't miss much. Sorry Maroon 5.

Ok, honestly, it's really not their fault. Let's be real, their music isn't exactly dance friendly. Not to mention, they chose a lot of slower hits during the halftime show, then peppered in Travis Scott and Big Boi to liven things up. Plus, you couldn't hear them! It was all music and a little bit of voice.

However, there was one bright spot of the night...Spongebob Squarepants!

Apparently there was a petition signed by over 1.2 million people to get Spongebob's "Sweet Victory" in the halftime performance. The reason behind it was to honor Spongebob creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who recently passed away.

