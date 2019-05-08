Sad That The Stars Lost, But At Least We Can All Enjoy This St. Louis Blues Fan Trolling One Of Our Own

May 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
dallas_stars

(Photo by Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Last night was a heartbreaker for the Dallas Stars. Sadly, we lost in double overtime, 2-1, to the St. Louis Blues. But there's nothing to be ashamed about, it was a great season! Thank you Dallas Stars!

Now, since we're all down and out about the loss...let's at least take the time today to appreciate the most amazing troll from Game 7. Of course it's a St. Louis Blues fan who very accurately imitated a Dallas fan featured on TV during Game 6. We'll just say they're both very "blessed".

St. Louis has responded to the girl in the Dallas crowd during Game 6 @spittinchiclets

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

Hahahahaha! This is perfection.

