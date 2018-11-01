Starbucks' Holiday Cups Will Be In Stores This Friday

November 1, 2018
Christmas came early! For Starbucks anyway.

Starting this Friday, Starbucks will unveil four new holiday cups in their stores. And for the first time ever, they aren't all red! This year, we'll see a green cup with stars and a white cup with holly berry leaves. According to the press release, this year's cups are inspired by the "nostalgic and joyful taste of the season."

We are loving the retro vibe too!

 

