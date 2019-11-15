Life-Size Statue Of George Bush’s Service Dog Sully To Be Displayed At Presidential Library

Sully was former president George H.W. Bush’s service dog for the final months of his life.

Following Bush’s death last December, Sully was assigned to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

To honor Sully, a life-sized statue of the yellow Labrador retriever will go on display at Bush’s presidential library in College Station.

On Dec. 6, a bronze, life-size statue of Sully will be on display in the Fidelity corridor as a part of the memorial exhibit. Stop by and see the amazing work of Susan Bahary, provided by America's VetDogs. @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/cJ4VjLa6Zy — Bush Library (@Bush41Library) November 14, 2019

The bronze statue will be on display in the Fidelity corridor as part of the memorial exhibit, and will go up December 6.

Via WFAA