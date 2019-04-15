Steph Curry Ranks The AAC's Popcorn As Best In The NBA

April 15, 2019
Steph_Curry

(Photo by Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS)

NBA all-star Steph Curry loves himself some popcorn. Some might even say it's an addiction. In fact, it's become a part of his pregame routine. And that's not just at home games, that's everywhere he plays.

Curry says his popcorn play by play goes like this..."Get off the bus, walk into the locker room, put my stuff down, go straight to the popcorn table."

And if the popcorn is really, really good, Curry says he's..."eating it before the game, at halftime and after."

Now, if you're wondering who has the best popcorn in the NBA, well, it's none other that your Dallas Mavericks and the American Airline Center! Based on a 5 point scale for freshness, saltiness, crunchiness, butter, and presentation, the AAC scored a whopping 24 out of 25 points to snag the #1 ranking.

By the way, the Lakers landed last. Ha!

 

