Storied Dallas Restaurant The Grape Closing In October

The Grape has been a Dallas restaurant staple since 1972.

Unfortunately, owners Brian and Courtney Luscher said in a press release that with “bittersweet and very mixed emotions,” they will be shutting down the restaurant next month, on October 10.

The couple said in the statement, “We came to the crossroads of our lease renewal and after all of these years, we decided as a family that we are heading out on a different path and yet another amazing Luscher family adventure.”

The Luschers bought the restaurant in 2007 from original owners Kathy McDaniel and Charlotte Parker, who opened the restaurant on Lower Greenville in 1972.

In 2009, Texas Monthly named The Grape’s burger, served only at Sunday brunch, to be the best burger in Texas.

Via CultureMap