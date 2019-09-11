Storied Dallas Restaurant The Grape Closing In October

September 11, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Restaurant, Shop, Closed

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Shows
Your Morning Links

The Grape has been a Dallas restaurant staple since 1972.

Unfortunately, owners Brian and Courtney Luscher said in a press release that with “bittersweet and very mixed emotions,” they will be shutting down the restaurant next month, on October 10.

The couple said in the statement, “We came to the crossroads of our lease renewal and after all of these years, we decided as a family that we are heading out on a different path and yet another amazing Luscher family adventure.”

The Luschers bought the restaurant in 2007 from original owners Kathy McDaniel and Charlotte Parker, who opened the restaurant on Lower Greenville in 1972.  

In 2009, Texas Monthly named The Grape’s burger, served only at Sunday brunch, to be the best burger in Texas.

Via CultureMap

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Restaurant
Closing
The Grape
Lower Greenville
food
Sunday Brunch
Meal
Hamburger
Burger

Recent Podcast Audio
Alex Luckey Demo 2.20.18 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes