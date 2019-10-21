Street Racers Block Traffic On Woodall Rodgers To Do Donuts On The Highway

Last weekend, Woodall Rodgers was temporarily shut down, halting all the traffic in the process.

This wasn’t for construction or police intervention at all, however.

No, some street racers blocked traffic on Woodall Rodgers, directly under Klyde Warren Park, in order to have free reign to do donuts on the roadways.

Vloggers later uploaded professionally shot footage of the event, where the man recording can be heard yelling, “We’re gonna go HAM on this bridge! We’re gonna go ham, bro!

Video of STREET DRIFTERS SHUT DALLAS HIGHWAY TO DO UNDER BRIDGE DONUTS *MUST WATCH*

Police were called to the scene, but arrived too late. Sgt. Warren Mitchell said, “Dallas officers did respond to the location, but all freeway blockages and stunts were cleared by the time the officers arrived."

Police are currently reviewing the footage to track down all involved with the stunt.

Via Dallas News