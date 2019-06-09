Crane Collapses In Dallas

June 9, 2019
dallas

Early Sunday afternoon, storms blew across DFW. While they didn't last too long, it was just enough time to do some pretty severe damage around town. In fact, a crane collapsed on top of an apartment building. Sadly, the collapse killed one woman and injured at least six other people.

According to Yahoo News, the crane ripped through one side of the five-story Elan City Lights building. Authorities were called to the scene around 2PM. The pictures sent in to NBC 5 are just devastating. It looks like the majority of the damage hit the parking structure.

Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured at Elan City Lights. Right now, it's unclear whether or not there will be more injuries to come. We will try to keep you posted on the developing story.

