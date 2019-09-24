College Student Asking For Beer Money Has Raised Over $1 Million For Charity

Last Saturday on College GameDay, Carson King held up a sign asking for donations to his Venmo account for Busch Light.

The sign read, "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished," and included his Venmo username. Donations poured in, and pretty soon King made it clear he would be donating his "beer money" to a local charity.

Well, the donations haven't stopped, and since displaying the sign on September 14th, King has received over $1 million in contributions from all over the country, all of which will be donating to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

WE JUST REACHED A MILLION IN TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS @BuschBeer and @venmo Let’s goooo! We’re not done yet! @UIchildrens what do you think!? #ForTheKids — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 22, 2019

The Stead Family Children's Hospital said they were overwhelmed by King's generosity, and all of the donations from complete strangers. They said, "We can't think -- our minds are blown by all of this! Thank you to everyone who helped reach this milestone! We're so grateful!"

We can’t think—our minds are blown by all of this! -- Thank you to everyone who helped reach this milestone! We’re so grateful! -- — UI Stead Family Children's Hospital (@UIchildrens) September 22, 2019

King will continue accepting donations for the hospital through the end of September. He said, "The University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital does amazing work for kids and families all over the country. I just wanted to help them out in anyway I could."

Via CNN